EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group raised their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in EQT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

