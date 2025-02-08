Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.44. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 293.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 18,631.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 858,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.