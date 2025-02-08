Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of DCI opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $13,865,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

