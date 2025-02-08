PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $144.01 and last traded at $144.33. Approximately 1,433,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,747,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.66.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

