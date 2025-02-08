PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $144.01 and last traded at $144.33. Approximately 1,433,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,747,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.66.
PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
