Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $1,000.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $1,063.00 and last traded at $1,051.20. Approximately 778,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,913,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.88.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 1,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $912.64. The company has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.