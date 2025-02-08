SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $169.29 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $178.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $160.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.56.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.