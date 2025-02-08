Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $251.76 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.4 %

CMCO opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $982.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

