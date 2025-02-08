Comparing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.86 billion 2.48 $1.60 billion $14.11 17.53 William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78

This table compares Ashtead Group and William Hill”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashtead Group and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 1 0 2 3.33 William Hill 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 14.78% 22.65% 7.44% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats William Hill on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

