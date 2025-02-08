CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.00, but opened at $70.11. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CONMED shares last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 106,823 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.
View Our Latest Report on CNMD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CONMED Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CONMED
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.