Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.35 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

