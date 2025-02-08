Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.35 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.