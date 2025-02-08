Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Financial Review

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IBEX and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get IBEX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Skillz 0 1 1 0 2.50

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.95%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 6.57% 22.54% 12.38% Skillz -40.87% -38.95% -20.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares IBEX and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Skillz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $521.73 million 0.79 $33.65 million $2.13 11.50 Skillz $150.11 million 0.72 -$101.36 million ($2.25) -2.75

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats Skillz on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.