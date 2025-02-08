DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Financial Analysis

Risk and Volatility

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -2,182.30% N/A -246.66% Hitachi Construction Machinery 6.10% 10.67% 4.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIAGNOS and Hitachi Construction Machinery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $130,000.00 168.27 -$2.31 million ($0.04) -5.75 Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.74 billion 0.54 $643.73 million $5.45 9.13

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS. DIAGNOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi Construction Machinery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats DIAGNOS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.