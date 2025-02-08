Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 11,682 call options.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.