Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 11,682 call options.
Honeywell International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.