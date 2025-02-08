StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 5.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $120.65 and last traded at $117.65. 26,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 162,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.42.

The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 318,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Shares of StoneX Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 21st.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

