StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 5.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $120.65 and last traded at $117.65. 26,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 162,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.42.
The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.66%.
In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78.
Shares of StoneX Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 21st.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
