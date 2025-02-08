PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.