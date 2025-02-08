PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

