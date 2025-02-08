McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $575.71 and last traded at $572.98. Approximately 91,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 689,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.90.

The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.81.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

