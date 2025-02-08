Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $101.93. 82,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 716,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.34.

Specifically, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

