Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 7.2% Following Earnings Beat

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $36.21. 180,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,358,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

