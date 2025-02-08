Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 132,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 55,296 call options.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

