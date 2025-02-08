PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Down 7.1% Following Weak Earnings

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $70.44 and last traded at $66.63. Approximately 1,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,500. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

