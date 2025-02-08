Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,482.70. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $166,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,128.48. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

