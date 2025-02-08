Ispire Technology (ISPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

ISPR opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Ispire Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

