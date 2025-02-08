Ispire Technology (ISPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ISPR opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.90.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
