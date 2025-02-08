Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,258. The trade was a 18.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.