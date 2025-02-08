What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TFPM Q4 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

TFPM stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.08. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $111,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

