AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $276.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.43 and a 200-day moving average of $234.59. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $212,091.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,903.76. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total value of $1,091,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,682 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,944.24. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,832 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AppFolio by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

