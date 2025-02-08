Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:OR Q4 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$17.41 and a 1 year high of C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

