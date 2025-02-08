Head-To-Head Review: Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) vs. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) and Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AbbVie and Alaunos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 5 17 2 2.88 Alaunos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $208.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given AbbVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Alaunos Therapeutics.

This table compares AbbVie and Alaunos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 7.59% 257.91% 12.44% Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -267.77% -209.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and Alaunos Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $56.33 billion 5.98 $4.28 billion $2.40 79.45 Alaunos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.14 million N/A N/A

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

AbbVie has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

