Q4 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.23.

Enbridge stock opened at C$63.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.55. The company has a market cap of C$138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.77%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

