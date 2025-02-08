Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $39.36

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.
BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of BMEA opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.34.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
