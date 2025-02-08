Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $31.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.14. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

