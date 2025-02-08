Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for New Gold

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.47 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$425,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

