Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for New Gold

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
New Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NGD stock opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.47 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.