Capital One Financial Has Weak Forecast for WFRD Q4 Earnings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Weatherford International in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,179.94. The trade was a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 364.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.