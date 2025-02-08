Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $204.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $231.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.45 and a fifty-two week high of $235.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

