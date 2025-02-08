Q4 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Raised by Raymond James

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

