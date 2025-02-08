Stifel Canada Predicts Stronger Earnings for Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE EGO opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

