Brokers Offer Predictions for Gold Royalty FY2024 Earnings

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gold Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GROY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.89. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,753,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

