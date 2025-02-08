Roth Capital Expects Lower Earnings for AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 153.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 959,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 936,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 866,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.