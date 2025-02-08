Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $11.36

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 6.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 40.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $54,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.45. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

