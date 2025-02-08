Analysts Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $32.11

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

