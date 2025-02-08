What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:SLF Q4 Earnings?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.73.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$88.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total transaction of C$7,280,231.53. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,014.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Further Reading

