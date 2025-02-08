FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Raised by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

