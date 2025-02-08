Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $10.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 7.5 %

MRVI stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.