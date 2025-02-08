FY2024 EPS Estimates for CQP Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CQP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CQP opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

