Analysts Set Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) PT at $80.07

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

Several brokerages have commented on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,697 shares of company stock valued at $68,456,936. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

