Q4 Earnings Estimate for iA Financial Issued By Cormark

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.30. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$131.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$80.95 and a 12 month high of C$138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.52.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.23, for a total transaction of C$1,938,415.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,601,270. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.