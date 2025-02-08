Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.