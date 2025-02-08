AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$19.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

ACQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.0 %

About AutoCanada

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$18.39 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$426.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96.

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.