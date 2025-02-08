Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $15.97

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.97.
Several analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
