Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $15.97

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,653.20. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.