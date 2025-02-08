Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $5.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,236,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,218,475.92. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at $536,817.84. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,280,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 983,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

