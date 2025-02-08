Brokerages Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target at $32.88

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

