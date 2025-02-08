Brokerages Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target at $32.88

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.